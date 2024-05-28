Poland buys long-range missiles for F-16s from US

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Poland will finalize a deal on May 28 for the purchase of JASSM-ER long-range cruise missiles for F-16 fighter jets, the Polish Defense Ministry announced.

Warsaw has taken measures to build up its military forces since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

"The war in Ukraine has shown how important it is to be able to hit targets located even very far from the front line, and the range of the missiles to be purchased is approximately 1,000 kilometers," the defense ministry said on May 27.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh will sign the contract, worth $735 million, on May 28. Deliveries will take place over the course of 2026-2030.

The JASSM is a U.S.-made long-range air-to-ground cruise missile with a range of up to 1,000 kilometers.

Poland has recently scrambled F-16 jets to protect Polish airspace during massive Russian missile and drone attacks against Ukraine. The Polish government is reportedly considering whether to involve its air defense units in shooting down Russian missiles that approach its eastern border.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on May 20 that Warsaw had signed a contract with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to join the Sky Shield Initiative, a pan-European air defense system.