Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Poland, United States, Ukraine, F-16, Long-range missiles, Russia
Edit post

Poland buys long-range missiles for F-16s from US

by Abbey Fenbert May 28, 2024 6:25 AM 2 min read
F-16 aircrafts during a military parade on Polish Armed Forces Day in Warsaw, Poland on Aug. 15, 2023. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Poland will finalize a deal on May 28 for the purchase of JASSM-ER long-range cruise missiles for F-16 fighter jets, the Polish Defense Ministry announced.

Warsaw has taken measures to build up its military forces since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

"The war in Ukraine has shown how important it is to be able to hit targets located even very far from the front line, and the range of the missiles to be purchased is approximately 1,000 kilometers," the defense ministry said on May 27.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh will sign the contract, worth $735 million, on May 28. Deliveries will take place over the course of 2026-2030.

The  JASSM is a U.S.-made long-range air-to-ground cruise missile with a range of up to 1,000 kilometers.

Poland has recently scrambled F-16 jets to protect Polish airspace during massive Russian missile and drone attacks against Ukraine.  The Polish government is reportedly considering whether to involve its air defense units in shooting down Russian missiles that approach its eastern border.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on May 20 that Warsaw had signed a contract with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to join the Sky Shield Initiative, a pan-European air defense system.  

Baltics, Poland, other countries agree to create ‘drone wall’
“This is a completely new thing —a drone border from Norway to Poland, the purpose of which would be to protect our border with the help of drones and other technologies,” said Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:20 PM

Unexploded aerial bomb found at site of Kharkiv hypermarket attack.

Investigators found a third aerial bomb around 80 meters from the hypermarket as operations to recover bodies from the burned wreckage of the building continued. If the bomb had exploded, "there could have been many more victims," the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.