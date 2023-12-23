Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Polish Foreign Minister: Western allies must rearm in response to Russian aggression

by Dmytro Basmat December 24, 2023 1:54 AM 2 min read
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in a photo on March 23, 2019. (Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland's new Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has urged Western allies to further develop plans for long-term military production amid Russia's onslaught of aggression in Europe, the Polish Foreign Minister said in an interview with The Guardian on Dec. 23.

As Russia continues its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Minister Sikorski emphasized the need for European nations to prioritize offering long-term contracts to arms companies, or fund manufacturing themselves to match Russia's wartime economic mobilization, warning that industrial capacities ultimately decide wars.

"As the West, we are 20 times richer than Russia, but if Russia puts its economy on a wartime footing and we continue on a peacetime basis, they can outproduce us,” Sikorski warned.

Sikorski's comments come as the foreign minister returns from his first trip to Kyiv since being appointed to his new role on Dec. 13. Sikorski met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in a bilateral meeting on Dec. 22, hoping to turn "a new page in our relations" with its European neighbor.

Sikorski met with Zelensky at a time when the Ukrainians fear that Western support is waning, with major funding packages from both the EU and U.S. being held up. Pentagon officials have previously warned that U.S. funds to replenish arms and equipment sent to Ukraine will run out on Dec. 30.

“The Ukrainians are tired, but they are the only people who are entitled to be tired by this war. We in this West are either inconvenienced or bored, but we don’t have the right to be tired, because we are not making any sacrifices,” Sikorski said. "If Putin conquers Ukraine, all our other issues will become microscopic by comparison."

Against the backdrop of ongoing threats from Russia, including saber-rattling the use of nuclear weapons, Poland's national security agency has estimated that NATO could face an attack from Russia within 36 months.

Polish officials have previously suggested that Russia might target a NATO alliance member in Eastern Europe, including countries such as Poland, Estonia, Romania, and Lithuania.

Ukraine war latest: Netherlands to prepare 18 F-16s for delivery to Ukraine
Key developments on Dec. 22: * Zelensky meets Polish foreign minister, hopes for new page in bilateral relations * Netherlands to prepare 18 F-16s for delivery to Ukraine * Russian attacks Kyiv, hits high-rise * Air Force: Ukraine downs 3 Russian Su-34 supersonic aircraft * Biden administratio…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:41 AM

UN opened Russian bank account to facilitate climate payments.

The United Nations disclosed that in 2022 it initiated the opening of a Russian bank account due to complications arising from Western sanctions affecting conventional payment channels. The UN has received membership fees from three Russian banks for a climate funding program through the account, Reuters reports.
12:36 AM

Deputy PM: Kyiv working on Orban's visit to Ukraine.

Ukraine is working to organize an official visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the first in 14 years, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna confirmed to Reuters on Jan. 25.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
10:28 PM

Deputy PM denies alleged pressure on EU to return refugees to Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna's comment came after Politico, citing unnamed European diplomats, reported that Ukraine is allegedly negotiating with the EU to establish new rules to encourage the return of Ukrainian refugees in 2025.
10:03 PM

Turkey formally ratifies Sweden's NATO accession.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed into force the parliament's ratification of Sweden's NATO membership, Reuters reported on Jan. 25, citing the Turkish presidency's official gazette.
7:35 PM

EU, Lithuania allocating $16.7 million for school shelters in Ukraine.

The project will prioritize Ukrainian regions close to the front line or the border with Russia — Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Odesa — the Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency wrote in a press release. The organizers plan to build at least five next-to-school bomb shelters in these oblasts.
4:13 PM

Ukraine's National Bank keeps interest rate at 15%.

"This decision is in line with the need to further maintain exchange rate stability and moderate inflation in 2024, and bring it to the target range of 5% ± 1 pp," NBU Board Chairman Andrii Pyshnyi told a briefing.
3:03 PM

Grenade explosion in Lviv Oblast injures 2.

Preliminary evidence suggested "that the explosion occurred as a result of the men's careless handling of a hand grenade, which they said they had found," the police said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.