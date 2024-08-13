Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Poland, US, NATO, Helicopter, Donald Tusk
Edit post

Poland signs $10 billion deal to purchase Apache helicopters from US

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 13, 2024 7:50 PM 1 min read
Secretary of State in the Ministry of Defence of Poland, Pawe Bejda speaks during a ceremony of signing of offset agreements with US companies - General Electrics and Boeing for purchase and offset operation support of Apache AH-64E helicopters for the Polish army in Warsaw on Aug. 5, 2024. (Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz signed a $10 billion agreement with U.S. company Boeing for 96 Apache attack helicopters for the country's army, Polish media reported on Aug. 13.

The contract, signed in the Polish city of Inowrocław, incudes the delivery of 96 of the helicopters along with a logistics and training package.

Poland's new Apaches will replace the Soviet-era Mi-24 helicopters in the Polish army aviation.

Poland also has acquired the equipment needed to maintain these helicopters, which will allow the country's aircraft plants to overhaul or repair individual AH-64E components.

Commenting on the deal, U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski noted that Poland “is becoming the largest operator of Apache helicopters outside the United States.”

Earlier this week, Poland signed another deal worth more than $1.2 billion for the production of 48 M903 launchers for Patriot missile defense systems.

Both contracts are part of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s package of investments designed to strengthen Poland’s military capacity and ability to prevent potential aggression from Russia and Belarus as Russia continues its full-scale war in Ukraine.

Hundreds want to join new Ukrainian legion in Poland, Polish media reports
Hundreds of Ukrainians in Poland have expressed interest in joining a new legion of Ukraine’s army that will be trained in Poland, just days after President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the plans, Polish news outlet RMF reported on July 10.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.