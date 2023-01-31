Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Poland denies discussing delivery of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 31, 2023 8:43 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland is not discussing giving its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Wojciech Skurkiewicz wrote on Twitter.

Critics argue that allies' reluctance to supply F-16 fighters and long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine will prevent Kyiv from launching a major offensive and liberating Ukrainian territory.

Skurkiewicz' tweet was a response to another tweet claiming that, if Poland hands Ukraine any of its American-made F-16s, it will be disarming itself.

Ukraine needs Western aircraft to put an end to massacre of civilians, achieve victory
The Kyiv Independent

Discussions have swirled around the possibility that Poland may provide military planes to Ukraine, along with tanks.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that providing fighters like F-16 or other planes can only be possible in close coordination with other NATO allies.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Jan. 30 that he wouldn't send American fighter jets to Ukraine.

Oleg Sukhov: What should be done to ensure Ukraine's victory in 2023
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
