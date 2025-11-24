Poland charges another Ukrainian over suspected Russian-backed railway sabotage

Polish authorities charged another Ukrainian citizen over suspicions he aided a Russian-backed sabotage operation targeting Polish railways, the country's prosecutor's office said on Nov. 24.

Two other Ukrainians, Oleksandr K. and Yevhenii I., were previously charged with using explosives to damage a railway track between Nov. 15 and 16 near the villages of Mika and Golab, approximately 130 kilometers (80 miles) from the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Warsaw has called the attack an "unprecedented act of sabotage," underscoring the escalating hybrid operations on Polish territory. The route was used to deliver aid to Ukraine.

According to Polish prosecutors, Volodymyr B. provided assistance to the two other suspects.

In September, Volodymyr B. brought Yevhenii I. to the area of the planned operation, allowing him to survey the site, select a suitable location for planting explosives, and install a recording device, according to the statement.

A map showing the approximate location of the explosion. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

As Oleksandr K. and Yevhenii I. fled Poland to Belarus shortly after the sabotage, Polish authorities began searches for their accomplices.

Four other Ukrainian nationals residing in Poland, formerly from the Donbas region, were detained early last week but released after 48 hours, to the surprise of Polish security services, local news outlet Onet reported.

Those released included the man who provided transport to Oleksandr K. and Yevhenii I., the outlet wrote, without disclosing his name. Polish investigators reportedly concluded he acted without knowledge of the plan.

According to Polish prosecutors, Volodymyr B. was detained on Nov. 20, and a court later ordered his temporary arrest. His current procedural status was not disclosed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk previously said the explosion was likely intended to blow up a train. Russia has denied any involvement in the incident.

Warsaw has been raising alarm over the mounting cases of sabotage and espionage activities targeting Poland in recent years, with numerous incidents linked to Russian or Belarusian intelligence services.

Russia has a history of recruiting Ukrainians for sabotage operations in Poland, seeking to exploit vulnerable individuals to target critical infrastructure and undermine security.

Sharing a 535-kilometer (332-mile) border with Ukraine, Poland has served as a key hub for delivering allied military assistance to Kyiv.

In early September, Polish and allied forces shot down several Russian drones that violated Poland's airspace amid an air strike on Ukraine, marking the first such engagement by NATO during the full-scale war.