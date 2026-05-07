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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,338,060 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by Tania Myronyshena
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,338,060 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Recruits line up during the zero day of basic combined arms training at the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade at an improvised training ground in Ukraine, on December 12, 2025. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,338,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on May 7.

The figure includes 890 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,918 tanks, 24,521 armored combat vehicles, 94,545 vehicles and fuel tanks, 41,539 artillery systems, 1,776 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,365 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 352 helicopters, 277,912 drones, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
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Tania Myronyshena

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Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

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