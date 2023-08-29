Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Poland, Baltic states threaten to close borders with Belarus

by Abbey Fenbert August 29, 2023 5:50 AM 2 min read
Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski at a meeting with representatives from Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia in Warsaw on Aug. 28. (Photo via Polish Internal Affairs Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland and the Baltic nations of Latvia and Lithuania have promised to shut down their borders with Belarus if a "critical situation" occurs, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said at a summit in Warsaw on Aug. 28.

"We are determined on joint action if a critical situation arises," Kaminski said. "Regardless of whether it is on the Polish, Lithuanian, or Latvian borders, we will apply immediate retaliation. All border crossings that are open so far, both passenger and cargo, will be closed."

The interior ministers of Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia met in Warsaw on Aug. 28 to discuss regional security issues.

At the beginning of August, Polish officials warned that full closure of the Belarusian border was possible in light of increased Wagner mercenary activity in the area.

On Aug. 27, a Russian investigation confirmed the death of Wagner commander Yvgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash. Despite reports that Wagner soldiers were leaving Belarus in large numbers following the crash, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko claimed that Wagner would continue to maintain a strong presence in the country.

"We demanded of the Lukashenko regime that the Wagner Group immediately leave the territory of Belarus," Kaminski said.

He also said that the strategies discussed at the Aug. 28 meeting would "also apply to the border with Russia."

Poland and Lithuania share a formal border with Russia due to Kaliningrad Oblast, a Russian Federation exclave disconnected from the mainland.

Belarus Weekly: Lukashenko says Russian invasion of Ukraine through Belarus was ‘unexpected’
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko admits that Russian forces invaded Ukraine from Belarus at the start of the full-scale war in 2022 and reiterates his support for Russia. Despite this avowal, Lukashenko claims he supports neighboring states’ territorial integrity during a meeting with China…
The Kyiv IndependentMaria Yeryoma
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.