Podolyak: Russian strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure may push West to send more arms to Kyiv

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the President’s Office, said in an interview with Interfax Ukraine news agency that the successful Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast and Russian attacks on Ukrainian thermal power plants and dams may push the West to supply anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense systems to Kyiv. He believes the allies are still not ready to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, fearing a direct confrontation with Russia, “but the situation will finally change with a little more of effective counteroffensive.”