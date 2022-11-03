Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World — Ep. 4: The Resource War

With its glut of resources and natural gas, cheap Russian energy has long been a lifeline for nations across the globe looking to give their citizens access to affordable fuel. But with the war in Ukraine breaking down relationships between Russia and the West, what will happen when the taps are turned off? And with simultaneous issues arising with disruptions to Ukraine’s agricultural centers, the global situation has become even more fraught. So how can Ukraine, and indeed the world, overcome these challenges?



In this episode of our podcast "Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World," co-produced with Message Heard, the Kyiv Independent team speaks to Helen Thompson, professor of political economy at the University of Cambridge, to explore the wide-reaching implications of Russia's war in Ukraine on energy, food security and more. One of the hosts, Anastasiia Lapatina, also speaks with her colleague at the Kyiv Independent, Alexander Query, about the recent alleged sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines and their implications on the global energy crisis. ﻿

