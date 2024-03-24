Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Border Guard: Polish farmers completely block Ukrainian trucks at 2 border crossings

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 24, 2024 4:29 PM 1 min read
Hundreds of trucks wait in line as an ongoing blockade by Polish farmers continues on the Dorohusk Polish-Ukrainian border crossing in Dorohusk, Poland, on Feb. 20, 2024. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Polish farmers have completely blocked truck traffic at the Yahodin and Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border, Ukraine's State Border Guard spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said on March 24.

He said that 500 trucks are stuck in line at three border checkpoints amid Polish farmers' ongoing blockade to protest against the EU's cheap Ukrainian food imports that they say prompt unfair competition.

“Polish farmers are not allowing Ukrainian freight vehicles to pass from Ukraine to Poland at all," Demchenko said.

The Polish farmers are not allowing a number of vehicles to get to the Ukrainian side either, according to Demchenko. He explained that they had only let through about 60 trucks over the past day through Yahodin, which is a major drop from the checkpoint's daily capacity to process 1,200 to 1,400 trucks.

Kyiv and Warsaw are negotiating a solution to the ongoing border blockade by Polish farmers, as there is no free movement of trucks at any crossing, Ukraine's Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi said on air on Feb. 21.

Polish farmers launched a new wave of protests on the border in early February in response to Ukrainian agricultural imports to the EU and in opposition to the Green Deal. The situation escalated on Feb. 20, when protesters restricted the traffic even further and, in one incident, dumped Ukrainian grain on railway tracks.

The two key demands by Polish farmers include higher subsidies and the postponement of the Green Deal, which aims to halve pesticide use, lower fertilizer use, and drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Polish Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekierski has voiced hope that an agreement between the two countries could be reached in March.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:02 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on March 23.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.