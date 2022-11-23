PM: Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector have caused damage worth nearly $2 billion

This audio is created with AI assistance

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Nov. 23 that Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have caused damage worth over Hr 70 billion ($1.9 billion).

Shmyhal said 70 repair teams, comprised of over 1,000 specialists, are working on restoring the country’s power grids.

After a series of Russian mass missile strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, practically all big thermal and hydroelectric power plants in the country have been damaged, according to Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo.

Russia has been targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure since early October, admitting that the country’s energy facilities are its primary goal.

According to the Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure is a war crime.