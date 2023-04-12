Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Washington Post: Ukrainian counteroffensive delayed by number of factors

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 12, 2023 6:09 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a YPR-765 armoured personnel carrier (APC) on a road near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on April 11, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukraine's upcoming counteroffensive has been delayed due to a combination of factors, including weather, slow equipment deliveries, and an insufficient amount of ammunition, the Washington Post reported on April 12.

The long-awaited counteroffensive is seen as a critical juncture to take back Ukrainian territory under Russian control, and failure to do so could push Ukrainians to the negotiating table, the Washington Post wrote.

According to the Washington Post, the recent U.S. intelligence document leaks are also complicating matters, given that they delve into details about the Ukrainian military, which could potentially force them to alter plans for the counteroffensive.

Reconnaissance missions are ongoing in Donetsk Oblast to "test" Russian defenses but that doesn't mean Ukrainian units are ready for a full offensive, a Ukrainian corporal told the Washington Post.

For a full offensive to move forward, Ukrainian military units need more heavy equipment, armored vehicles, and training.

According to a Ukrainian captain stationed outside of Bakhmut, an embattled city in Donetsk Oblast, newly-mobilized Russian troops were being brought in to dig reinforcements and did so with any material possible, "even trash," the Washington Post reported.

Speculation about the integrity of the leaked intelligence documents is ongoing. Ukraine officials dismissed the classified documents leak on April 7 as "fake."

Senior U.S. officials told the New York Times on April 7 that the leak prompted an investigation by the Pentagon.

National Security and Defense Council head Oleksii Danilov said on April 6 that “no more than five people” are filled in on Ukrainian plans for the counteroffensive.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
