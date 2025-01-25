Pete Hegseth confirmed as US Secretary of Defense in tie-breaking vote

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Senate confirmed Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense on Jan. 24 in a tie-breaking vote.

Hegseth, a combat veteran and former Fox News host, was confirmed with the Senate split 50-50.

Vice President JD Vance cast the deciding vote, as three Republicans broke with their party to vote against Hegseth.

Republican Senators Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins joined the Senate Democrats in opposing the nomination.

Hegseth’s role will be to lead 1.3 million troops and preside over a $850 billion budget, as well as to hold meetings with U.S. allies, acting as the principal defense policymaker and adviser.

The confirmation came despite numerous allegations of misconduct, as well as questions about Hegseth’s qualifications to lead the Pentagon.

President Donald Trump praised Hegseth’s appointment, calling him a “great secretary of defense” and dismissing the dissent as irrelevant to the "important thing" of securing a win.

Hegseth’s confirmation completes Trump’s top national security team.

Hegseth previously served as an infantry captain in the Army National Guard, doing multiple tours of Afghanistan and Iraq.

He has previously called for reducing the U.S. commitment to the NATO military alliance and decreasing U.S. spending on foreign assistance.

At his confirmation hearing on Jan. 14, he was asked about his position on Ukraine after he did not mention Russia’s full-scale invasion during his opening remarks.

"We know who the aggressor is," Hegseth replied, adding: "We know who the good guy is. We’d like to see (the resolution of the war be) as advantageous for the Ukrainians as possible."

"But that war needs to come to an end," he said.