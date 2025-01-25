paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

watch now Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Donald Trump, US Senate, Pete Hegseth, War
Edit post

Pete Hegseth confirmed as US Secretary of Defense in tie-breaking vote

by Sonya Bandouil January 25, 2025 7:30 AM 2 min read
Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be defense secretary, appears during a Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025 in Washington, DC (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Senate confirmed Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense on Jan. 24 in a tie-breaking vote.

Hegseth, a combat veteran and former Fox News host, was confirmed with the Senate split 50-50.

Vice President JD Vance cast the deciding vote, as three Republicans broke with their party to vote against Hegseth.

Republican Senators Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins joined the Senate Democrats in opposing the nomination.

Hegseth’s role will be to lead 1.3 million troops and preside over a $850 billion budget, as well as to hold meetings with U.S. allies, acting as the principal defense policymaker and adviser.

The confirmation came despite numerous allegations of misconduct, as well as questions about Hegseth’s qualifications to lead the Pentagon.

President Donald Trump praised Hegseth’s appointment, calling him a “great secretary of defense” and dismissing the dissent as irrelevant to the "important thing" of securing a win.

Hegseth’s confirmation completes Trump’s top national security team.

Hegseth previously served as an infantry captain in the Army National Guard, doing multiple tours of Afghanistan and Iraq.

He has previously called for reducing the U.S. commitment to the NATO military alliance and decreasing U.S. spending on foreign assistance.

At his confirmation hearing on Jan. 14, he was asked about his position on Ukraine after he did not mention Russia’s full-scale invasion during his opening remarks.

"We know who the aggressor is," Hegseth replied, adding: "We know who the good guy is. We’d like to see (the resolution of the war be) as advantageous for the Ukrainians as possible."

"But that war needs to come to an end," he said.

Rubio halts most foreign aid, including Ukraine assistance, Politico reports
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Jan. 24 new guidance that halts spending on most foreign aid grants for 90 days. This directive, which took State Department officials by surprise, appears to include funding for military assistance to Ukraine, according to Politico.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.