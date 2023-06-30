Pentagon: Wagner mercenaries remain in Russian-occupied Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Defense Department continues to see Wagner Group mercenaries in Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder told reporters during a June 29 briefing.

"Right now, we continue to see some elements of the Wagner Group in Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine," Ryder said.

Ryder said it is "too early to tell right now" in what capacity the Wagner Group will operate for the duration of the war. He also had no information as to whether satellite images in southern Belarus indicate plans for a permanent Wagner camp there.

Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's military intelligence chief, said on June 29 that while some Wagner troops remain in occupied regions, the mercenaries will no longer fight in the war against Ukraine.

Ryder also said that the U.S. is not concerned about nuclear risks due to Russia's internal security situation, and that "our focus remains on supporting Ukraine and its fight to defend itself."