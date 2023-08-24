Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Pentagon: US to start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s in October

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 25, 2023 12:13 AM 3 min read
U.S. Department of Defense Press Secretary Gen. Patrick Ryder holds a press conference at the Pentagon on Aug. 22, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. will start training Ukrainians to fly and maintain F-16 fighter jets in October following an English-language course for pilots, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder announced on Aug. 24.

The training will take place at Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson, Arizona, facilitated by the Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing, according to Ryder.

“Although we do not have specific numbers to share at this time in regards to how many Ukrainians will participate in this training, we do anticipate it will include several pilots and dozens of maintainers,” the spokesperson said at a press briefing.

The English-language training is expected to begin in September, with an aim to provide additional instructions “given the complexity and the specialized English that’s required to fly this aircraft,” added Ryder.

On Aug. 21, the Pentagon said that the U.S. would train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets if European partners do not have enough capacity to train as many as Kyiv wants.

At the press conference, Ryder was asked why Washington had decided to organize the training now, just a week after the first Ukrainian pilots, engineers, and technicians started the six-month training session in Europe.

Reznikov: At least 6-7 months before Ukraine obtains F-16s
Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Aug. 22 that it will take at least six to seven months for Ukrainian staff and infrastructure to receive F-16 fighter jets pledged by Western allies.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

“So really, as we looked at our European allies providing this training, recognizing the fact that we want to do everything we can to help move this effort along as quickly as possible in support of Ukraine, we know that as the Danes and the Dutch prepare to train those pilots, at a certain point in time in the future, capacity will be reached,” Ryder replied.

“So preemptively, acknowledging that and leaning forward in order to assist with this effort is the impetus for why we’re doing this now.”

The training of Ukrainian pilots was due to kick off in Denmark in late August in partnership with the eleven nations included in the "fighter jet coalition" led by Denmark and the Netherlands.

Air Force: F-16 jets can change course of war in Ukraine
F-16 fighter jets can change the course of events in Russia’s war against Ukraine, providing Ukrainian troops with much-needed air superiority in occupied territories, according to Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

Upon President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Greece on Aug. 21, Ukraine's Head of State said that the Greek government has also pledged to assist Ukraine with training its pilots on the F-16s.

At the same time, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway have confirmed they would provide their own F-16 aircraft to Ukraine once conditions are met.

Denmark has officially announced that it will provide Kyiv with 19 of its F-16 fighter jets, with the first batch of six planes expected to arrive by the New Year, according to Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Upon meeting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Aug. 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Netherlands would supply Ukraine with 42 F-16 fighter jets.

Editorial: Arming Ukraine won't escalate war. Reluctance to do so will
First it was the tanks, now it’s the fighter jets. As Ukraine braces for another possible major Russian offensive in the upcoming weeks, Western leaders are yet again coming up with a variety of excuses why this time, they cannot justify supplying F-16 and F-35 fighter jets to Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
