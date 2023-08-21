Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Air Force: F-16 jets can change course of war in Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 21, 2023 4:21 PM 2 min read
Netherlands' Air Force F-16 jetfighters take part in the NATO exercise as part of the NATO Air Policing mission, in Alliance members' sovereign airspace on July 4, 2023. (John Thys/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

F-16 fighter jets can change the course of events in Russia's war against Ukraine, providing Ukrainian troops with much-needed air superiority in occupied territories, according to Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat.

"Air superiority is the key to success on the ground, we should all understand that," Ihnat said on national television on Aug. 21.

According to the military official, "8-9 Russian fighter jets are (flying) in the occupied territories at the moment, dropping guided air bombs, launching air missiles."

"They won't be able to do it with (Ukraine having) the F-16."

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Aug. 20 that Ukraine would receive 42 U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands and 19 from Denmark.

Kuleba: F-16 jets will enable Ukraine to protect grain corridor
Ukraine could use F-16 fighter jets to protect grain shipping lanes in the Black Sea, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told France 24 on July 25.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

However, in order to fully replace the old aircraft fleet, Ukraine needs 128 fighter jets, Ihnat told the Ukrainian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

"It is clear that war can make its adjustments, but more than 100 aircraft are really needed to disperse them to different airfields so that they can respond to different challenges and strike various targets… (Russian) planes, ground targets, and rear camps in particular," said Ihnat.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte confirmed that the Netherlands and Denmark would supply Ukraine with F-16 jets when conditions for the transfer are met but didn't specify the number of aircraft to be delivered.

The conditions include successfully selecting, testing, and training Ukrainian F-16 personnel and the necessary authorizations, infrastructure, and logistics.

Editorial: Arming Ukraine won’t escalate war. Reluctance to do so will
First it was the tanks, now it’s the fighter jets. As Ukraine braces for another possible major Russian offensive in the upcoming weeks, Western leaders are yet again coming up with a variety of excuses why this time, they cannot justify supplying F-16 and F-35 fighter jets to Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.