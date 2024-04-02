Skip to content
News Feed, North Korea, Russia, Pentagon, Ukraine, War
Pentagon: North Korea continues to supply weapons to Russia

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 2, 2024 5:28 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (center L) and North Korean President Kim Jong Un (center R) visit the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Amur Oblast on Sept. 13, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes (Mikhail Metzel/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
The U.S. Pentagon assessed that North Korea continues to supply Russia with weapons, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said at a press briefing on April 1.

North Korea has been shaping up as Russia's leading weapons supplier, reportedly providing Moscow with extensive military packages, including ballistic missiles and over 3 million artillery shells.

"We do assess that the partnership continues to flourish and that North Korea does continue to provide support to Russia," Singh stated. "We see that partnership — you know, we continue to see Russia reach out to partners like North Korea, to Iran, to continue to get support for its war in Ukraine."

Oleksandr Filchakov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast prosecutor's office, said on March 14 that Russia had used nearly 50 North Korean missiles to attack Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, which is five times more than the numbers announced by Pak.

One of the first cases of Russia using North Korean ballistic missiles was recorded on Dec. 30, 2023, during an attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Later on, Russia's use of North Korean missiles was officially confirmed in the attack on Kharkiv on Jan. 2. Two other cases of the launch of North Korean missiles at Kharkiv Oblast are currently being investigated, according to the local prosecutor's office.

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

2:04 AM

Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 1, firing 22 times and causing at least 113 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
6:05 PM

Poll: Most Ukrainians say they understand motivation of draft evaders.

Most Ukrainians say they understand the motivation of those who try to avoid mobilization, according to a poll by Ukraine's Institute of Social and Political Psychology published on April 1. At the same time, almost 43% of respondents said they were ashamed of men who evade mobilization.
