Pentagon: North Korea continues to supply weapons to Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Pentagon assessed that North Korea continues to supply Russia with weapons, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said at a press briefing on April 1.

North Korea has been shaping up as Russia's leading weapons supplier, reportedly providing Moscow with extensive military packages, including ballistic missiles and over 3 million artillery shells.

"We do assess that the partnership continues to flourish and that North Korea does continue to provide support to Russia," Singh stated. "We see that partnership — you know, we continue to see Russia reach out to partners like North Korea, to Iran, to continue to get support for its war in Ukraine."

Oleksandr Filchakov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast prosecutor's office, said on March 14 that Russia had used nearly 50 North Korean missiles to attack Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, which is five times more than the numbers announced by Pak.

One of the first cases of Russia using North Korean ballistic missiles was recorded on Dec. 30, 2023, during an attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Later on, Russia's use of North Korean missiles was officially confirmed in the attack on Kharkiv on Jan. 2. Two other cases of the launch of North Korean missiles at Kharkiv Oblast are currently being investigated, according to the local prosecutor's office.