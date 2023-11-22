Pentagon denies claim that shell deliveries dropped 30%

This audio is created with AI assistance

Reports that U.S. shell deliveries have dropped by over 30% since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack are not necessarily accurate, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said in a press briefing on Nov. 21.

ABC News, citing an unnamed Ukrainian official, reported that shipments of NATO-standard 155mm shells from the U.S. to Ukraine had fallen "by more than 30%" since the start of the Israel-Gaza war.

"Look, I would push back on that assertion," Singh told reporters.

"We have been able to supply Ukraine with what it needs during its counteroffensive, and we will continue to supply Ukraine with what it needs as it heads — as we head into winter."

Singh went on to say that continued U.S. military aid to Ukraine would require cooperation from Congress.

The White House requested $61 billion in supplemental funding for Ukraine in a bill submitted to Congress in October. Amid political turmoil and threats of a government shutdown, the request has not been approved.

"And so the only way that we can continue to support Ukraine is if also Congress passes that urgent supplemental that we requested," Singh said.

The U.S. Defense Department announced on Nov. 20 that Biden had authorized a $100 million military aid package from Ukraine under the Presidential Drawdown Authority. Those funds are not subject to congressional approval.