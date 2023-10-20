Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
White House requests $61 billion for Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 20, 2023 8:09 PM
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden walk to the Oval Office of the White House on Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration asked Congress to approve $61.4 billion in assistance for Ukraine, including $44.4 billion in defense aid, Politico reported on Oct. 20.

The Ukraine funding is part of a nearly $106 billion request to provide Israel with emergency support, reinforce the U.S. border with Mexico, and for other humanitarian needs, the media outlet wrote.

The White House reportedly asked for $14.3 billion for Israel and $9.15 billion for the State Department to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Gaza.

The request is addressed to acting House speaker Patrick McHenry. The majority of legislative action in the U.S. Congress, including the approval of new aid packages for Ukraine, has ground to a halt after the ouster of the previous speaker, Republican Kevin McCarthy.

Biden delivered a national address on Oct. 20, announcing an "urgent" funding request for aid to Ukraine and its long-standing ally Israel, embroiled in the ongoing war with Gaza.

In his address, Biden made the case that supporting Ukraine was a "smart investment." He said maintaining military aid to Ukraine was vital for both U.S. security and global stability.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
