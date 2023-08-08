Pentagon approves shipment of first Abrams tanks batch for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States approved a shipment of the first batch of M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, U.S. Army Acquisition Chief, Doug Bush announced on Aug. 7.

They are expected to arrive in Ukraine in early fall.

Bush said that not only the tanks will be transferred, but a complete package of equipment needed to support and maintain them.

"Ammunition, spare parts, fuel equipment, repair facilities. So you know, it's not just the tanks, it's the full package that goes with it. That's still on track,” he added.

Washington announced the decision to equip Ukraine with 31 Abrams tanks in late January. They are now expected to arrive in September, with several vehicles being dispatched to Germany in August, to undergo final repairs and modernization.