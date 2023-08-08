Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Pentagon approves shipment of first Abrams tanks batch for Ukraine

by Olena Goncharova August 8, 2023 5:30 AM 1 min read
An American soldier stands on an American battle tank of the latest type Abrams M1A2 SEP v3 during the U.S. Army media day in Hohenfels, Germany, on May 11, 2023. (Photo: Daniel Löb/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States approved a shipment of the first batch of M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, U.S. Army Acquisition Chief, Doug Bush announced on Aug. 7.

They are expected to arrive in Ukraine in early fall.

Bush said that not only the tanks will be transferred, but a complete package of equipment needed to support and maintain them.

"Ammunition, spare parts, fuel equipment, repair facilities. So you know, it's not just the tanks, it's the full package that goes with it. That's still on track,” he added.

Washington announced the decision to equip Ukraine with 31 Abrams tanks in late January. They are now expected to arrive in September, with several vehicles being dispatched to Germany in August, to undergo final repairs and modernization.

Ukraine war latest: Military confirms strikes on key bridges linking occupied Crimea with mainland Ukraine
Key developments on Aug. 6: * Ukraine hit two bridges in Crimea * Ukrainian forces hit Russian positions, ammo depots * Drone attack reported near Moscow * Ukraine’s Air Force: 30 missiles, 27 drones shot down overnight Ukraine targeted key bridges that connect occupied Crimea to mainland Ukra…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.