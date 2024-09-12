The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Pentagon allocates $1.2 billion for production of AMRAAM missiles, including for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek September 12, 2024 11:06 AM 1 min read
AMRAAM medium range Air-to Airmissle AIM-120 at Airpower 24 on September 7, 2024 in Zeltweg, Austria. (Mario Skraban/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Defense Department awarded a contract worth around $1.2 billion to the Raytheon defense contractor for the production of air-to-air AMRAAM missiles, the department said on Sept. 11.

This will include foreign military sales to Ukraine and other countries, including Bahrain, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Norway, Switzerland, and the U.K.

The AIM-120 AMRAAM is a beyond-visual-range radar-guided missile used as air-to-air weaponry by American and allied fighter jets. Ukraine can deploy these missiles from its new F-16 fighters and ground-based anti-aircraft platforms to fend off Russian aerial strikes.

The missiles, spare parts, and other associated equipment will be produced in Tucson, Arizona, and are estimated to be completed by Dec. 31, 2028.

Kyiv has been increasingly calling for faster deliveries of anti-aircraft weapons and ammunition as Russia launched a new wave of drone and missile attacks against Ukrainian cities in August.

The U.S. previously announced a new $250 million aid package for Ukraine during a Ramstein group meeting on Sept. 6, pledging air defense missiles, armored vehicles, artillery shells, and other supplies.

