News Feed, Atesh, Sabotage, Russia, War
Partisans claim sabotage of Russian railway transporting North Korean ammo

by Chris York July 6, 2024 1:56 AM 2 min read
A map accompanying the social media post from ATESH (ATESH/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian partisans claimed on July 5 to have successfully sabotaged a railway line near the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, halting trains being used to transport North Korean ammunition.

In a post on Telegram, the ATESH partisan group said the operation was carried out on the Trans-Siberian railway east of the Ural Mountains.

It also claimed Russian journalists were prevented from accessing the scene of the operation and repairs were only allowed to be carried out after Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) had visited.

A video accompanying the post appeared to show an explosion at the scene of the sabotage.

"And we want to remind you once again that the railway will explode even more often as long as ammunition is being carried along it," ATESH added.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

North Korea has sent containers to Russia that could contain as many as 4.8 million artillery shells, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said in an interview with Bloomberg published on June 14.

With Russia's military stocks running low due to extensive use in Ukraine, North Korea has been shaping up as Russia's leading weapons supplier.

The ATESH movement claims to be active in both occupied areas of Ukraine and inside Russia itself.

Last week it claimed one of its agents successfully infiltrated a Russian air base and hinted at carrying out sabotage operations.

In a post on Telegram on June 22, the group said it had scouted the Baltimore airfield in Voronezh, around 220 kilometers north-east from the border with Kharkiv Oblast and home to Russia's 47th Guards Bomber Aviation Regiment.

Pictures and videos accompanying the post show several aircraft including a helicopter and what ATESH say are Su-34 fighter bombers, a plane Russia frequently employs to launch missiles at Ukrainian cities.

"In some of them, Russians now have surprises waiting for them," the post reads.

On June 12, the group said a Russian satellite communication station was destroyed in a sabotage attack in Moscow Oblast.

In a video posted by Atesh partisans on Telegram, an Atesh agent is seen pouring a flammable liquid on an R-441 Liven communications satellite. The communications station is seen subsequently catching fire.

The incident allegedly occurred in the Klin district of Moscow Oblast – approximately 85 kilometers (over 50 miles) northwest of the Russian capital.

Ukrainian partisans claim they located air defense system protecting Putin’s dacha in Sochi
Ukrainian partisans claimed on June 27 that they had located an air defense system covering the skies above Russian President Vladimir Putin’s luxury dacha in Sochi.
Author: Chris York
11:07 PM

Kuleba talks to new British foreign secretary.

"I am grateful to my counterpart for reaffirming the U.K.’s ironclad support for Ukraine in all areas," he said in a post on X. "We discussed next steps in our bilateral relations and also paid specific attention to the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington. [The] foreign secretary accepted my invitation to visit Ukraine."
9:41 PM

Ex-infrastructure agency head denies accusations of misusing Western funds.

Ukraine's Finance Ministry accused the agency of misuse of Western funds in a response to Ukrainian online newspaper Ekonomichna Pravda. Specifically, the ministry claimed that the EU Delegation to Ukraine was unhappy with the agency failing to use the 150 million euros allocated by the European Commission.
5:01 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast kills woman, injures 20 people.

The center of the front-line village was struck with three Russian guided aerial bombs, according to the governor. The attack damaged 13 houses, four stores, two high-rise buildings, two administrative building and two infrastructure facilities, he added.
1:01 PM

Putin believes Trump is 'sincere' about ending war.

Speaking from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "we take (former President Donald Trump's declared intention to end the war) completely seriously."
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.