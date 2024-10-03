The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast, War, Civilians, infrastructure, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk
Edit post

Part of Donetsk Oblast to lack water supply for 'indefinite period' due to fighting

by Martin Fornusek October 3, 2024 5:56 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A shell-destroyed part of the Ukrtelecom building, the Ukraine’s telephone company, in the town of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, June 19, 2024. (Viktor Fridshon/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Residents of the northern part of Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast will be left without water supply for an "indefinite period" due to Russian attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin announced on Oct. 3.

Partially-occupied Donetsk Oblast in the country's east has been among the most heavily affected regions by Russia's full-scale war, forcing the majority of its residents to flee.

"Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, and nearby settlements where roughly 260,000 people live will have problems with water supply due to massive Russian attacks," Filashkin said on his Telegram channel.

The estimated advance of Russian forces in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast as of Oct. 2, 2024. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

Russian forces damaged two facilities of the Water of Donbas utility company on Sept. 28, damaging the equipment beyond repair, the governor added.

"The regional military administration and local authorities are attempting to establish an alternative water supply," Filashkin reported, adding that technical water is being temporarily supplied from a local river reservoir.

Russia's daily attacks continue to inflict civilian casualties and destroy crucial infrastructure in Donetsk Oblast. Eight people were injured in the region only on Oct. 2.

Strikes against civilian centers are accompanied by an advancing ground offensive focused on several axes in Donetsk Oblast, which scored its latest success earlier this week by capturing the front-line town of Vuhledar.

‘Human safari’ – Kherson civilians hunted down by Russian drones
Editor’s note: Some of the Kherson locals interviewed for this story refused to be identified by last name due to fear for their safety. KHERSON – On a warm September evening, Olha Chernyshova’s day took a grim turn when she was returning home from work in downtown Kherson. Stepping
The Kyiv IndependentZarina Zabrisky
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.