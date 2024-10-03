The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attack, War, Donetsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Nikopol
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 41 over past day

by Kateryna Denisova October 3, 2024 11:53 AM 1 min read
Russia attacked a residential building with a guided aerial bomb in the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 3, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine have killed two people and injured 41 over the past day, regional authorities said on Oct. 3.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched 105 Shahed-type drones across Ukraine overnight. Seventy-eight were shot down across 15 oblasts, while 23 were lost to electronic warfare, and one flew toward Belarus, the statement said.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with a KAB guided bomb overnight, hitting a residential building and injuring at least 12 people, including a child, local authorities reported.

Six women and two men also suffered injuries after Russian forces attacked a number of other settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russia attacked the town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with kamikaze drones and artillery, injuring two men aged 69 and 89, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

Eleven people were injured in the towns of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Krasnohorivka, and Hirnyk as well as in the villages of Andriivka, Ulakly, and Pishchanka in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 24 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Two people were killed and eight were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

589 civilians killed in Ukraine in summer 2024 by Russia’s war, UN reports
The number of victims in the summer increased by 45% compared to the spring monitoring by the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.