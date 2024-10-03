Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 41 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine have killed two people and injured 41 over the past day, regional authorities said on Oct. 3.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched 105 Shahed-type drones across Ukraine overnight. Seventy-eight were shot down across 15 oblasts, while 23 were lost to electronic warfare, and one flew toward Belarus, the statement said.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with a KAB guided bomb overnight, hitting a residential building and injuring at least 12 people, including a child, local authorities reported.

Six women and two men also suffered injuries after Russian forces attacked a number of other settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russia attacked the town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with kamikaze drones and artillery, injuring two men aged 69 and 89, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

Eleven people were injured in the towns of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Krasnohorivka, and Hirnyk as well as in the villages of Andriivka, Ulakly, and Pishchanka in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 24 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Two people were killed and eight were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.