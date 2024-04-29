Skip to content
News Feed, Poland, Ruslan Stefanchuk, Ukraine
Parliamentary delegation of Polish lawmakers arrives in Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 29, 2024 2:25 PM 2 min read
Speaker of Ukraine's parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk (in the middle) with Ukrainian and Polish lawmakers during a meeting in Ukraine on April 29, 2024. (Ruslan Stefanchuk/Facebook)
A group of lawmakers from the two chambers of the Polish parliament – Sejm and Senate – arrived in Ukraine on April 29, said Ruslan Stefanchuk, the speaker of Ukraine's parliament.

Stefanchuk met with Polish members of the Ukraine-Poland Parliamentary Friendship Group to discuss military aid for Kyiv and sanctions against Russia, among other topics.

"Ukraine urgently needs additional air defense systems to protect cities from missile attacks by the Russian Federation," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook.

Ukraine is facing a shortage of air defense systems amid an uptick in Russian attacks on population centers and energy infrastructure.

Warsaw ruled out providing Ukraine with Patriot systems, which are highly effective at intercepting Russia's ballistic and cruise missiles, as Warsaw lacks reserves of its own but pledged to provide other air defense assistance.

Stefanchuk said he and the Polish delegation also discussed NATO's July summit in Washington and Kyiv's 10-point peace formula.

"This plan remains the only realistic and comprehensive plan to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity and guarantee security and justice for the international community," he added.

While Poland has been a staunch ally to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, prolonged border blockades led by Polish farmers have led to deteriorating relations between Kyiv and Warsaw.

The blockade along the entire Polish-Ukrainian border was lifted on April 29 after Polish protesters had stopped their blockade at the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska crossing point, according to Ukraine's Border Guard Service.

Air Force: Poland capable of protecting skies over western Ukraine but political will needed
Poland is technically capable of protecting the skies over Ukraine’s western regions with its air defenses, but this requires “political will,” Air Force spokesperson Illia Yevlash said on April 29.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Most popular

News Feed

2:44 AM

Opposition rally held in Tbilisi denouncing 'foreign agents' law.

On April 28 in Tbilisi, Georgia, an opposition rally opposing the foreign agents law occurred, starting from Republic Square and culminating at the Parliament. Participants chanted slogans denouncing the legislation and projecting messages onto the Parliament building, including “No to the Russian law.”
1:32 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked ten border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 28, firing 35 times and causing at least 127 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
