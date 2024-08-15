Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, International Criminal Court, Parliament, Verkhovna Rada, Rome Statute
Edit post

Zelensky submits package of bills to parliament to ratify Rome Statute of ICC

by Kateryna Hodunova August 15, 2024 8:59 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted a package of bills to Ukraine's parliament to ratify the Rome Statute
Zelensky holds a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Jan. 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky / X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted on Aug. 15 a package of bills to Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Ukraine signed the Rome Statute in 2000 but has not ratified it since then. In 2015, Ukraine declared the necessity of ratification through a decision made by the National Security and Defense Council.

Following the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the Ukrainian authorities considered ratifying the Rome Statute, but only after the end of the war.

One of the draft laws stipulates that Ukraine will ratify the provisions of the Rome Statute, which will mean the country's full accession to the International Criminal Court.

Yet, the draft law includes a clause saying that Ukraine does not recognize the International Criminal Court's jurisdiction over its citizens for crimes under Article 8 of the Rome Statute.

The Ukrainian government has not yet commented on how this provision will be applied. But Ukraine has already allowed the ICC to investigate crimes committed on its territory, which de facto recognizes the body's jurisdiction.

The Rome Statute of the ICC has been ratified by 124 states. China, India, Belarus, Turkey, and Kazakhstan were among the states that did not sign the statute. Like the United States, Russia signed the statute but later withdrew its signature.

On March 17, 2023, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, as the Russian official allegedly overseeing the forced deportations of at least tens of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia and Russian-occupied territories.

The ICC asserts that there are "reasonable grounds to believe" that Putin holds direct accountability for supervising the deportations and that he neglected to exert authority over Russian soldiers and civilians executing the crime across occupied Ukrainian regions from the onset of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine.

Breaking: International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Russia’s Shoigu, Gerasimov
The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced on June 25 that it has issued arrest warrants for ex Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, now secretary of Russia’s Security Council, and Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian army, for war crimes against Ukraine. The charges…
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.