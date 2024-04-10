Parliament passes in 1st reading bill allowing military service of citizens convicted of minor offenses

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, passed on April 10 in the first reading a bill permitting military service of citizens convicted of minor offenses, said lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko, one of the bill's authors.

This does not include those convicted under serious and violent charges, such as murder, sexual violence, or crimes against national security.

The bill has to pass a second reading and be signed by the president before it becomes law.