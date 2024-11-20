Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Parliament, War, Mobilization, Ukrainian military
Edit post

Parliament passes bills on military service, including draft deferral for civilians released from captivity

by Kateryna Hodunova November 20, 2024 1:12 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky unveils Ukraine's victory plan to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's Parliament on Oct. 16, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Andrii Nesterenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, passed several bills on Nov. 20 changing the mobilization rules for some of the citizens who had suffered due to Russian aggression.

Ukrainian authorities have been revising the legal framework for military service to make mobilization processes more equitable as the grueling war continues for almost three years.

The Verkhovna Rada passed bills that grant the right to defer mobilization to civilians who have been released from Russian captivity, as well as the right to discharge from service to those military personnel whose step-family members were killed or went missing in the war.

The key change is that military personnel are now granted the right to be released from service after the death or disappearance of their half-siblings.

The parliament also passed a draft law to clarify rules for a draft deferral to people whose close relatives were killed or went missing while participating in hostilities.

The purpose of the bill is to eliminate "legal uncertainty" regarding the grounds for granting a deferral from military service during mobilization to women and men whose close relatives were killed or went missing during the war.

The draft law proposes that women and men whose close relatives were killed or went missing under "special circumstances" or during hostilities provoked by Russian aggression could receive a deferral.

Earlier, secretary of the parliamentary defense committee Roman Kostenko said the Defense Ministry planned to finalize the bill defining the procedure and conditions for discharging military personnel from service by Dec. 18 this year.

Ukraine's parliament adopted an updated mobilization law in mid-April to ramp up mobilization amid Russia's ongoing war. The new law simplifies the process for identifying eligible conscripts and includes additional penalties for those dodging the draft.

The parliament voted to remove provisions on demobilization, which previously foresaw soldiers having the right to leave the military after 36 months of service, from the bill so that they could be considered separately.

The parliament obliged the Defense Ministry to develop a relevant draft law within eight months.

‘Putin is weaker than US’ — Zelensky outlines US role in ending war in Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that Ukraine risks losing the war if aid from the new U.S. administration is cut. “Of course, anyway, we will stay, and we will fight. We have production, but it’s not enough to prevail. And I think it is not enough to survive.”
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.