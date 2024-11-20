Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Volodymyr Zelensky, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Trump Ukraine
Edit post

'Putin is weaker than US' — Zelensky outlines US role in ending war in Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova November 20, 2024 12:23 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 3, 2024. (Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The end of the war in Ukraine depends more on the United States than on Russia, as the Russian president "is weaker," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Fox News published on Nov. 19.

Zelensky talked to the U.S. outlet when Ukraine marked the 1,000th day of Russia's full-scale invasion. The milestone comes as the U.S. military aid to Ukraine is in question as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office in January.

Answering the question of whether Putin is the person who can decide to end the war, Zelensky said that a lot depends on the Russian president but even more on the U.S.

"I'm sure that, as of today, it depends on Putin, really a lot. He can do that. He can be willing and end this war," Zelensky said.

"But it also depends on the U.S. much more. Putin is weaker than the U.S. The U.S. president has the strength, authority, and weapons, and he can decrease the price of energy resources. By the way, I heard the signal in the media from President Trump that he is thinking of decreasing the prices for energy resources, for oil, and it is needed to be done."

Zelensky also believes that Trump will be able to influence Putin to end the war, although it will not be "simple." The Ukrainian president added that Trump is "stronger" than Putin, as is the U.S.

"He's stronger. The U.S. is stronger. The economy is stronger. The U.S. has a very big influence."

Zelensky suggested that Ukraine risks losing the war if aid from the new U.S. administration is cut.

"Of course, anyway, we will stay, and we will fight. We have production, but it's not enough to prevail. And I think it is not enough to survive."

During the campaign, Trump promised to end Russia's war with Ukraine if elected, saying in September that he would negotiate a deal "that's good for both sides." Trump also said he had not spoken with Putin but added: "I think we'll speak."

Trump's election has intensified uncertainty around Ukraine's war efforts at a critical time, as Russian forces make their fastest gains in months and North Korean troops are stationed in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Zelensky was among the first to congratulate the president-elect, who had criticized the extent of U.S. military and financial aid to Kyiv during his campaign and pledged to end the war swiftly without providing details on how he would achieve this.

Opinion: Trump could actually be good for Europe
Before the U.S. presidential election, it seemed like no one but Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters believed he could win. After all, the man is a convicted felon, a putschist-provocateur, an agent of chaos, and a walking scandal who has been disowned by almost all his former advisors, some
The Kyiv IndependentSławomir Sierakowski
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.