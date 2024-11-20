'Putin is weaker than US' — Zelensky outlines US role in ending war in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The end of the war in Ukraine depends more on the United States than on Russia, as the Russian president "is weaker," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Fox News published on Nov. 19.

Zelensky talked to the U.S. outlet when Ukraine marked the 1,000th day of Russia's full-scale invasion. The milestone comes as the U.S. military aid to Ukraine is in question as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office in January.

Answering the question of whether Putin is the person who can decide to end the war, Zelensky said that a lot depends on the Russian president but even more on the U.S.

"I'm sure that, as of today, it depends on Putin, really a lot. He can do that. He can be willing and end this war," Zelensky said.

"But it also depends on the U.S. much more. Putin is weaker than the U.S. The U.S. president has the strength, authority, and weapons, and he can decrease the price of energy resources. By the way, I heard the signal in the media from President Trump that he is thinking of decreasing the prices for energy resources, for oil, and it is needed to be done."

Zelensky also believes that Trump will be able to influence Putin to end the war, although it will not be "simple." The Ukrainian president added that Trump is "stronger" than Putin, as is the U.S.

"He's stronger. The U.S. is stronger. The economy is stronger. The U.S. has a very big influence."

Zelensky suggested that Ukraine risks losing the war if aid from the new U.S. administration is cut.

"Of course, anyway, we will stay, and we will fight. We have production, but it's not enough to prevail. And I think it is not enough to survive."

During the campaign, Trump promised to end Russia's war with Ukraine if elected, saying in September that he would negotiate a deal "that's good for both sides." Trump also said he had not spoken with Putin but added: "I think we'll speak."

Trump's election has intensified uncertainty around Ukraine's war efforts at a critical time, as Russian forces make their fastest gains in months and North Korean troops are stationed in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Zelensky was among the first to congratulate the president-elect, who had criticized the extent of U.S. military and financial aid to Kyiv during his campaign and pledged to end the war swiftly without providing details on how he would achieve this.