Ukrainian sappers find over 700,000 explosive devices

More than 707,000 explosive objects have been uncovered by Ukrainian sappers, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported via Facebook on Oct. 14.

“Our technical experts are supported by modern equipment and specialized tools that detect and destroy explosive objects remotely,” Klymenko said.

The ministry's post included a video demonstrating the operation of a GCS-200 machine that is capable of remote demining and protecting sappers.

Over 152,000 hectares of ground have been closely examined already.

Ukraine today is one of the most heavily-mined countries in the world. On Oct. 14, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that mines and other unexploded ordnance have rendered nearly a third of Ukraine’s territory unsafe.

Estimates suggest 250 people have been killed so far by mines and other explosive objects left in Ukraine, while more than 500 have been injured. Another six million people could be threatened by the presence of unexploded ordnance.

On Oct. 10 Ukraine and Croatia signed a bilateral agreement on demining operations. Croatia has already distributed one million euros for demining purposes.