Over 3.1 million tons of agricultural products have left Ukraine through Black Sea since August

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the Infrastructure Ministry, a total of 134 ships loaded with agricultural products were bound for Asian, European, and African countries. The shipments are part of the four-month-long agreement between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United Nations signed on July 22 in Istanbul.

Russia and Ukraine signed UN-backed agreements to resume exports of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. It envisioned safe passage of Ukrainian grain from three southwestern ports in Odesa Oblast.

Russia had imposed a blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Feb. 24 as it launched an all-out invasion of the country. According to Ukraine's estimates, over 22 million tons of grain had been stockpiled across the country before the signing of the agreement.

Read more: Ukrainian grain freed as first ship crosses Black Sea