Over 2 million applications received on first day of new 'eSupport' financial aid program for citizens, Zelensky says

by Sonya Bandouil December 2, 2024 3:06 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian hryvnia, seen Aug. 12, 2023. (Adrien Fillon/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s new eSuccess program received over 2.1 million applications on its first day of operation, including nearly half a million for children, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Dec. 1.

“eSuccess works for everyone in Ukraine – both adults and children. The numbers are important and prove the timeliness of the program,” Zelensky said on Telegram.

The assistance, amounting to 1,000 hryvnias ($24) per recipient, can be used for Ukrainian goods and services such as utilities, medicines, books, transportation, and education, or donated to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces through volunteer funds.

Applications are open until February 28, 2024, and the funds must be spent by the end of 2025.

The initiative aims to provide some economic relief to citizens while fostering support for Ukraine’s defense efforts.

Around 32% of Ukrainian families have enough income only to buy food, according to a survey published by the ZN.ua media outlet on July 25.

Over 48% of respondents said their families "have enough finance for food and clothes but have to save for something more expensive," while 9% said they "do not have enough money even for food."

Only 7.4% of the respondents can afford everything and require savings only for very expensive purchases. Nearly 1% said that their family can afford anything they want.

Ukraine receives $4.8 billion from World Bank
Ukraine has received a $4.8 billion loan from the World Bank through the PEACE project, Prime Minister Denys Shymhal said on Nov. 27.
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Trump has consulted Hungary's Orban on Ukraine war, sources tell RFE/RL.

Hungarian government sources said that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump sought Viktor Orban’s opinion on strategies to end the Ukraine war. Orban, known for his close ties with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump, has openly criticized EU aid for Ukraine and obstructed sanctions against Moscow.
