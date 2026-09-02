The Kyiv Independent travel series 'Dare to Ukraine' gets its own YouTube channel

The Kyiv Independent's wartime travel series, "Dare to Ukraine," now has a YouTube channel of its own. Both seasons are available on the newly launched “Dare to Ukraine” channel, giving viewers one place to follow the full journey – from the country's biggest cities to a small village in Kyiv Oblast.

You can subscribe to the “Dare to Ukraine” YouTube channel via the link.

The series grew out of a simple idea: to help people who have come to know Ukraine primarily through Russia’s war better understand what Ukrainians are fighting for.

For much of the world, Ukraine came into sharper focus following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 and continues to be viewed largely through the lens of war. But Ukraine is far more than war and destruction. It is the largest country located entirely within Europe, with a centuries-old history, a vibrant culture, a creative business community, remarkable landscapes, and extraordinary people.

“It is a very special series for the Kyiv Independent. It is much more than a collection of destinations worth visiting — it captures the heart and soul of Ukraine,” said Deputy Chief Editor Toma Istomina.

“We are incredibly happy that the series has become a favorite among so many viewers, and we hope its new channel will help even more people discover the series.”

The first season of "Dare to Ukraine" premiered in August 2024 with six episodes, each spotlighting a different part of the country: Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv, Kharkiv, the Carpathians, and Chornobyl. Along the way, Masha explored local culture, food, history, and everyday life, while also showing how Russia's full-scale invasion has reshaped the cities and communities she visited.

The crew of the Kyiv Independent's travel show "Dare to Ukraine" during the filming of one of the episodes in Odesa Ukraine in 2024. (The Kyiv Independent)

A year later, the show returned for its second season, "Dare to Ukraine: Village," which premiered in August 2025. For this season, Masha traded city life for a small village in Kyiv Oblast, where she lived on $500 a month — the average salary in Ukraine — with her dog, Letti, and producer Valeriia by her side. The season follows her as she tackles daily chores, meets her new neighbors, and adjusts to the rhythms of rural life at a time when Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities were intensifying.

Backstage photo taken during the filming of the second season of "Dare to Ukraine", the Kyiv Independent's travel show.

The new “Dare to Ukraine” YouTube channel brings all 11 episodes from both seasons together in one place, making it easier for longtime fans and new viewers alike to discover and watch the series. The newsroom’s front-line reporting, exclusive interviews, and documentaries can be found on the Kyiv Independent’s main YouTube channel.

Projects like "Dare to Ukraine" are part of the Kyiv Independent's broader mission: connecting audiences around the world with Ukraine, its people, and its culture, beyond the headlines about war.

Support from the Kyiv Independent's community of members makes it possible for us to keep producing shows like this. To help sustain our work, consider becoming a member.