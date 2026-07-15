The Kyiv Independent is coming to London in October

After a sold-out debut in New York, the Kyiv Independent is bringing its live event series to the UK — and we couldn't be more excited to meet our London community in person.

Date: Oct. 2, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: Kings Place, Hall One, 90 York Way, London N1 9AG

Tickets start at £25 and are available via the link. For those who can’t join in person, livestream tickets are available.



We’re also offering a limited number of select tickets that come with a closed dinner with the Kyiv Independent team.

All proceeds will support the work of the Kyiv Independent.

"We spend most of our time reporting from Ukraine for an audience we don’t actually see. Evenings like this mean a lot because they help close that gap — and for the team to meet our readers and supporters," shares Olga Rudenko, the Kyiv Independent’s editor-in-chief.

The evening will bring Kyiv Independent journalists for a night of live storytelling at Kings Place, one of London's leading venues for music, arts and ideas. The audience will hear personal stories from the reporters themselves, and get an inside look at what it means to run an independent newsroom in a country at war.

The program will include a curated photo exhibition, "The War They Live," featuring a snapshot from within the war through the eyes of the people who live it, and a candid Q&A — a chance to ask a question and hear firsthand from the people covering Ukraine's fight for democracy.

The program will include:

Evening hosted by the editor-in-chief Olga Rudenko, with live stories by CEO Daryna Shevchenko, reporters Francis Farrell, Dominic Culverwell and Olena Zashko

A photo exhibition curated by the Kyiv Independent, "The War They Live," featuring photos taken by Ukrainian soldiers

An audience Q&A with the Kyiv Independent team

A meet-the-team reception with drinks and canapés

Tickets:

The Kyiv Independent looks forward to welcoming its London community for an evening of truth, resilience, and connection.

Get your ticket here.



Can't join us in person? Consider joining the event live or contributing to the Kyiv Independent by becoming a member and helping us keep covering Ukraine's story.

The evening is made possible thanks to the generous support of Charles Douglas Memorial Trust, established by Trust Deed in 1986, to honor the memory of the late Charles Douglas-Home (editor of The Times 1982–1985) and recognize his lifelong commitment to the cause of free, freely expressed opinion.