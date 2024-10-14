Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Hungary, Viktor Orban, Donald Trump, US assistance to Ukraine, EU aid
Edit post

Orban threatens to interfere with Ukraine aid to support Trump, Politico reports

by Olena Goncharova October 14, 2024 5:42 AM 2 min read
The Republican nominee, Donald Trump, shakes hands with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C. on May 13, 2019. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is preparing to deliver a significant policy concession to former President Donald Trump, potentially allowing him to evade a $50 billion loan intended to support Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia.

Should Trump win the presidency in November, this move would enable him to reassure Republican voters that he would not provide additional financial assistance to Ukraine, Politico reported on Oct. 14. Hungary has said it will not approve changes to rules permitting the U.S. to take a substantial role in the loan until after the U.S. election.

The proposed loan relies on the profits from over $250 billion in Russian assets frozen in Western countries following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

While the U.S. insists that the European Union extend the sanctions renewal period from six months to a minimum of 36 months to facilitate this arrangement, Orban has opposed this extension. He alone can block the necessary changes since all 27 EU member states must agree to any modifications in sanctions rules.

Ukraine urgently requires fresh funding to sustain its government and prepare for a harsh winter as Russia targets its energy infrastructure. Orban's stance significantly complicates the U.S. involvement, yet Europe appears prepared to move forward regardless. An EU diplomat who talked to Politico on conditions of anonymity said: "If we don’t work this out [by extending the sanctions duration], it will cost the EU — including Hungary — more money."

"They [Hungary] don’t care if Europe has to pay more. It’s about helping Trump," another EU diplomat said. If the loan proceeds without U.S. participation, Trump would not be obligated to service it if reelected, significantly benefiting him politically.

As Orban threatened to use his veto power in Brussels, the U.S. signaled it might still participate in the loan, albeit for a reduced amount, of around $5 billion, equating to the Russian assets held domestically.

If Hungary remains unyielding on the sanctions duration, the EU plans to finalize the loan independently, as its budget rules facilitate quicker approval before year-end.

EU officials considering reform to bypass Hungary’s blockade on Ukraine defense funds
A proposed reform of the European Peace Facility (EPF) would make financial contributions voluntary, aiming to bypass Hungary’s veto on military aid to Ukraine, which has caused a 6.5 billion euro ($7 billion) backlog.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:26 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs 31 drones overnight.

Russia also attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and two Kh-59 cruise missiles, the Air Force said. The missiles targeted Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Odesa oblasts.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.