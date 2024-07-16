Skip to content
News Feed, Viktor Orban, Hungary, European Union, Charles Michel, Peace Negotiations
Orban urged EU to restore diplomatic relations with Russia in letter to Michel, Bild reports

by Martin Fornusek July 16, 2024 12:41 PM 2 min read
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives at the European Council summit on Dec. 14, 2023, in Brussels, Belgium. (Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the EU should restore diplomatic relations with Russia, listing it as one of the conclusions of his supposed "peace mission," Bild reported on July 15, citing Orban's letter it had obtained.

Writing to European Council President Charles Michel after meeting leaders of Ukraine, Moscow, China, Turkey, and U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, Orban reportedly presented a 10-point summary of the venture's conclusions and suggestions.

Orban's rogue diplomatic efforts, namely his meetings with Russian and Chinese leaders Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping under the EU presidency logo, drew ire across the EU. Brussels stressed that despite Hungary's ongoing chairmanship of the Council of the EU, the trips have in no way represented the bloc.

The European Commission said it would boycott informal ministerial meetings organized by the Hungarian presidency in response to the trips, while over 60 members of the European Parliament reportedly called for the suspension of Hungary's EU voting rights.

Diplomatic relations between the EU and Russia broke down dramatically after the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. While much of the bloc threw its support behind the invaded country, Budapest has maintained close relations with Moscow, repeatedly obstructing aid for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

As another proposal in the letter, Orban called for a "political offensive" in the Global South to regain the "esteem we have lost with regard to our stance on the war in Ukraine."

Kyiv's and Western efforts to engage the Global South countries in the peace efforts have yielded only limited results, mainly due to their long-standing economic ties with Russia and skepticism toward the West.

The Hungarian prime minister also urged talks with China on a possible "peace conference."

After snubbing the Switzerland summit, Beijing pitched its own peace proposal that would include a summit recognized both by Russia and Ukraine. Orban met Xi in China on July 8, calling Beijing a "key power" in achieving peace.

Author: Martin Fornusek
