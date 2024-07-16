Skip to content
European Commission snubs Hungary's presidency over Orban's rogue diplomacy

by Martin Fornusek July 16, 2024 9:12 AM 2 min read
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives his first international press conference after his Fidesz party won the parliamentary election, in the Karmelita monastery housing the prime minister's office in Budapest, Hungary, on April 6, 2022. (Attila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images)
The European Commission will not attend at the highest level many events hosted by Hungary's presidency of the Council of the EU, a spokesperson said on July 15.

"In light of recent developments marking the start of the Hungarian Presidency, the President (Ursula von der Leyen) has decided that the European Commission will be represented at senior civil servant level only during informal meetings of the Council," said von der Leyen's spokesperson Eric Mamer.

This confirms earlier speculations that Brussels might boycott Hungary's chairmanship over Prime Minister Viktor Orban's supposed "peace mission" venture, which included trips to Moscow and Beijing.

"The College (of European Commissioners) visit to the Presidency will not take place," Mamer said, referring to a symbolic event held at the start of each rotating presidency.

The presidency role that is passed on between all member states on a six-month basis is mainly seen as a mediator between key EU institutions and a host to ministerial meetings. The presidency also sets out a policy agenda of the Council of the EU.

Orban's foreign trips, specifically his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping under the presidency's logo, sparked outrage across the EU, with Brussels stressing that Budapest's "peace outreach" does not fall within the role's mandate.

The European Commission's decision will affect only informal ministerial meetings that Hungary may decide to host but not formal gatherings that do not depend on the rotating presidency.

Apart from the EU's executive arm, individual member states are also reportedly considering boycotting Hungary's meetings.

In another snub to the Hungarian prime minister, the EU's policy chief Josep Borrell might hold a formal meeting at the same time as Budapest plans to host a foreign affairs summit in Budapest on Aug. 28-29. This would likely mean that most EU envoys would be absent from Hungary's event.

7:39 AM

Russia proposes broader criteria for designating individuals to terrorist, extremist list.

In a effort to continue to crackdown on political dissent on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the proposed legislation would allow the Russian Federal Service for Financial Monitoring (Rosfinmonitoring) to add individuals convicted of spreading "false information" about Russia's military to the list - provided it is motivated by broadly defined hatred.
6:08 AM

Russia sentences US journalist in absentia for comments on Ukraine war.

According to the New York Times, Gessen was convicted by the Basmanny District Court for spreading “false information” about Russia's military, having described the massacre committed by Russian Armed Forces in Bucha and neighboring communities during an interview in 2022 with a Russian journalist.
10:29 PM

Georgian president appeals to Constitutional Court on law on 'foreign agents.'

Georgian President Salome Zourabishvili has filed a motion against the law on "foreign agents" to the Constitutional Court of Georgia. The bill requires organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as "foreign agents," mirroring repressive Russian legislation used to crack down on Kremlin critics.
9:36 PM

US prohibits Ukraine from striking deep inside Russia due to fears of war spreading.

"I think it is important to understand that we do not want to see unintended consequences of an escalation that could turn this conflict into a broader one that goes beyond Ukraine. I think this is something that we all need to consider and take very seriously," Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said in an interview with the Voice of America.
7:30 PM

Spain says 10 more Leopard 2 tanks en route to Ukraine.

The tanks were repaired, maintained and tested at the Santa Barbara Sistemas manufacturer in the province of Seville, according to the statement. With this batch, the total number of Leopard 2A4 tanks handed over from Spain to Ukraine has reached 20.
