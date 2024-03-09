Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Viktor Orban, Donald Trump, United States, US elections, Hungary
Edit post

Orban meets Trump in US, urges him to 'come back and bring us peace'

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 9, 2024 4:45 PM 3 min read
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (right) and former U.S. President Donald Trump pose for a photo during their meeting at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, U.S., on March 8, 2024. (Donald Trump's press service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Donald Trump, who is set to become the Republican nominee for the general U.S. presidential election, during his trip to the U.S. on March 8, and supported Trump’s presidential bid.

Orban, an ally of former U.S. President Trump, has a long-standing relationship with conservatives in the U.S. and is the only European leader who is openly friendly toward the Kremlin. Trump has also spoken highly of the Hungarian prime minister on several occasions since leaving the White House.

The two met at Trump’s official residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, and discussed "a wide range of issues affecting Hungary and the United States, including the paramount importance of strong and secure borders to protect the sovereignty of each nation," according to a statement from Trump’s campaign.

Following the meeting, Orban urged Trump to "come back and bring us peace" in his post on X (formerly Twitter). Orban previously said that only the return of Trump to the White House could bring peace to Ukraine, which has been fighting off Russia’s full-scale invasion for over two years.

"It was a pleasure to visit President Donald Trump today. We need leaders in the world who are respected and can bring peace. He is one of them!," reads Orban’s post.

Opinion: Orban is plain wrong on Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sought to blackball Ukraine’s bid to formally start EU accession talks last month, arguing that Ukraine was simply not ready. Ultimately, the other 26 EU member states decided to ignore Orban’s protestations and formally agreed to the start of accession talks wi…
The Kyiv IndependentTimothy Ash

Trump has long criticized U.S. aid to Ukraine, a position in line with his "America First" foreign policy views. He has claimed that he would be able to negotiate peace in Ukraine within 24 hours, although he did not elaborate on concrete steps to achieve this.

Trump's sway over the Republican party has contributed to the continuing deadlock in Congress over U.S. aid to Ukraine. The Senate passed a funding bill containing $60 billion in aid for Ukraine earlier in February, but House Speaker Mike Johnson has so far declined to bring it to a vote.

Orban also claimed in a video on his Facebook page, as cited by Reuters, that under Trump’s presidency in 2017-2021, there was peace in the Middle East and Ukraine, adding there would not be a war in Ukraine if Trump had been re-elected in 2020.

Russia’s war against Ukraine began in 2014 with the illegal annexation of Crimea and the invasion of the Donbas region, followed by a full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

Hungary and Ukraine have had a contentious relationship that has worsened since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. Orban has maintained close ties with Russia, bucking the united front that the EU has tried to present in support of Ukraine.

Hungary has repeatedly opposed Ukraine’s accession to NATO and the European Union and blocked the EU's financial support for Ukraine. Orban previously said that Ukraine is a financially "non-existent" and "no longer sovereign" state due to its "dependence" on international support.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.