Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Foreign Ministry criticizes Orbán's claim Ukraine is financially 'non-existent' country

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 14, 2023 6:07 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko has criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's comment that Ukraine was a financially "non-existent" country, calling the remark "cynical" given the amount of aid Hungary also receives from the EU.

"We call on Orbán to face the truth: supporting Ukraine is not charity. By supporting Ukraine, Europe is primarily investing in its own security," Nikolenko said on April 14.

During a radio interview on April 14, Orbán referred to Ukraine as a financially "non-existent" country due to its reliance on aid from other countries to support itself during wartime, Magyar Nemzet reported.

"Ukraine is a non-existent country in the financial sense. The question is whether we sustain Ukraine or not. As soon as we say no, the war will end," Orbán said.

According to Magyar Nemzet, Orbán also took the opportunity to once again speak about the so-called discrimination of ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine's Zakarpattia Oblast.

However, local Ukrainian officials rebuked Hungarian Deputy Foreign Minister Levente Maygar's concerns about minority rights in early April during a visit, adding that Hungarian and Romanian communities in Zakarpattia have the full support of the local government.

Hungary has been under fierce criticism from fellow European Union member states for its continued ties to Russia following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It was reported on April 13 that Hungary would cease cooperation with the Russia-owned International Investment Bank following sanctions imposed on the financial institution by the U.S. Treasury.

According to the U.S. Treasury's statement, International Investment Bank's continued presence in Hungary "enables Russia to increase its intelligence presence in Europe, opens the door for the Kremlin’s malign influence activities in Central Europe and the Western Balkans, and could serve as a mechanism for corruption and illicit finance, including sanctions violations."

However, the news about IIB came after Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjárto visited Moscow on April 11 to sign a new energy agreement ensuring Hungary's continued access to Russian energy sources.

Ukraine war latest: Poland to supply more MiG-29 fighter jets to Kyiv
Key developments on April 13: * Spiegel: Berlin approves Poland’s request to ship fighter jets from East Germany stocks * Leaked US intelligence files anticipate no Ukraine-Russia negotiations this year * Military: Russia has fired 8,000 long-range anti-aircraft missiles against Ukraine since Fe…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.