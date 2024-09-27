Ombudsman denies reports on Qatar-brokered Ukraine-Russia deal on 'children exchange'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv did not conduct a Qatar-brokered "exchange" of children with Moscow, Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Sept. 27.

Lubinets refuted an AFP report citing an unnamed Qatari official who claimed nine children and one adult had allegedly returned to Ukraine, while four children "will be reunited with their families in Russia." under the agreement.

According to the ombudsman, no deals were made between the two countries and the reports are "promoting Russian narratives."

Qatar has acted as a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow to bring back Ukrainian children illegally held by Russia.

International humanitarian law does not provide for such a process as the exchange of children, Lubinets said.

"Ukraine has not kidnapped and does not hold Russian children on its territory, nor does it prevent their return to Russia if they are on our territory," he added.

Over 19,500 children have been confirmed as abducted by Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and less than 400 of them have been returned home, according to the Children of War database.