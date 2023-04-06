Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ombudsman: Over 2,500 Ukrainian captive civilians deported to Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 6, 2023 6:02 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Over 2,500 Ukrainian civilians have been deported in custody to Russia from the occupied territories, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said during a conference on April 6, as reported by Ukrinform.

"We cannot clearly say how many Ukrainians are currently on the territory of the Russian Federation as Russia itself does not provide us with any official numbers,” noted Lubinets.

According to Lubinets and the Office of the Ombudsman, there is evidence that Russia is allegedly trying to recruit some of the individuals into the Wagner mercenary group to then fight against Ukraine.

So far, Russia has reportedly deported over 19,000 children to its territory, violating the Geneva Conventions, the Reintegration Ministry reported on March 28.

To date, only 327 children have been returned to Ukraine.

On April 5, 49 countries together with the European Union issued a joint statement condemning Russia for organizing an informal meeting of the UN Security Council aimed at spreading "disinformation about its widespread and unlawful forced deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children."

Prior, on April 3, twelve people returned from Russian captivity, including ten soldiers and two civilians.

Five of the soldiers are seriously injured, according to Ukraine's Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, 2,005 Ukrainians have already been released from Russian custody.

BREAKING: ICC issues arrest warrants for Putin, Russian official tied to kidnapping of Ukrainian children
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official allegedly overseeing the forced deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
