Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

12 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 3, 2023 7:46 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has brought 10 soldiers and two civilians back from Russian captivity, the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on April 3.

Five of the soldiers are seriously injured, according to the coordinating headquarters.

The soldiers were captured during battles in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, including near Bakhmut. One civilian was from the village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast and the other was from Mariupol.

According to the coordinating headquarters, there are still more than five seriously-wounded soldiers in Russian captivity, and Ukraine had expected them to be released.

"This demonstrates the enemy's unwillingness to adhere to the Geneva Conventions, its unjustifiable cruelty to the seriously wounded and its flagrant lack of interest in further exchanges for particularly vulnerable categories of prisoners and civilian hostages," the coordinating headquarters said in its statement.

Ukraine handed over five seriously-wounded Russian prisoners of war who were physically able to be transported.

Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, 2,005 Ukrainians have already been released from captivity, according to the coordinating headquarters.

What it’s like to know your loved ones are in Russian captivity
On the evening of Feb. 24, Nataliia Sivak received a terrifying message from her younger brother, Ukrainian soldier Yakiv Nehrii. “Tell everyone I love them very much,” the message read. “We are under heavy attack.” It was the last time she heard from him. When Russia launched its full-scale war
Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.