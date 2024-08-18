Drone hits oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A fire broke out at an oil depot in the city of Proletarsk in Russia's Rostov Oblast following a drone strike overnight on Aug. 18, Governor Vasily Golubev and Russian Telegram news channels reported.

Rostov Oblast borders Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, and is a frequent target drone attacks, according to the local authorities.

According to Golubev, Russian air defense units repelled the drone attack, but falling debris struck an industrial warehouse and caused a diesel fuel fire.

Firefighting efforts were interrupted by repeated attacks, Golubev said. No casualties were reported.

Ukrainian forces regularly conduct drone strikes and sabotage acts on Russian territory, targeting military assets, oil refineries, and industrial facilities.