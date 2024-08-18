Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Rostov Oblast, Oil depot, Russian oil industry, Drones
Edit post

Drone hits oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert August 18, 2024 6:44 AM 1 min read
Illustrative photo of flames come out of the tower of an oil refinery plant. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A fire broke out at an oil depot in the city of Proletarsk in Russia's Rostov Oblast following a drone strike overnight on Aug. 18, Governor Vasily Golubev and Russian Telegram news channels reported.

Rostov Oblast borders Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, and is a frequent target drone attacks, according to the local authorities.

According to Golubev, Russian air defense units repelled the drone attack, but falling debris struck an industrial warehouse and caused a diesel fuel fire.

Firefighting efforts were interrupted by repeated attacks, Golubev said. No casualties were reported.

Ukrainian forces regularly conduct drone strikes and sabotage acts on Russian territory, targeting military assets, oil refineries, and industrial facilities.

Russia’s oil export revenues continue to drop for 4th straight month
Russia’s revenues from oil exports in June were about $16.7 billion, a 1.2% drop from the previous month. Earnings from oil exports have continued to decline since a high of almost $19 billion in February 2024.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:51 AM

3 Ukrainians suspected of port arson in Croatia.

Croatian police are searching for three Ukrainian citizens suspected of setting multiple ships on fire at the Medulin port on the Istrian peninsula. The May 14 fire reportedly destroyed 22 vessels and caused over $2 million in damage.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.