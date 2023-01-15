Officials: Russia attacks 12 regions on Jan. 14 with artillery, missiles

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks were reported in 12 out of Ukraine's 25 regions on Jan. 14. Russian forces hit Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Sumy and Vinnytsia oblasts. According to the regional governors and governmental officials, at least 28 civilians were killed and 83 injured.

In the central Dnipropertrovsk Oblast, rescuers are trying to retrieve prople who remain under the rubble of an apartment building in Dnipro. The Kh-22 missile attack against the residential building killed at least 20 people, including a 15-year-old girl. At least 73 people were injured, including 14 children.

Almost 40 people are still trapped under the rubble, according to police and emergency service.

Another missile strike also damaged around 50 houses, three schools, two kindergartens, and apartment buildings in the city of Kryvyi Rih.

Russian forces also shelled Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka with heavy artillery, damaging houses, power lines, and water supply station, the governor Valentyn Reznichenko said in a morning Telegram post. No casualties were reported.

At least 21 civilians were killed and 74 were injured in the region on Jan. 14, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of Ukraine's Presidential Office.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, seven civilians were killed, and four were injured, the governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a morning Telegram post.

Four were killed in shelling of the front-line city of Avdiivka alone, located just six kilometers from the outskirts of the occupied regional capital of Donetsk.

Russian attacks injured two civilians in eastern Luhansk Oblast, according to the regional government and the Presidential Office.

In the southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the regional government said that Russian forces attacked several towns, including the regional capital, damaging 16 houses, apartment buildings, and infrastructure. No casualties were reported.

Russian forces struck critical infrastructure in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, causing power outages. Governor Oleh Syniehubov said the power was restored by the morning of Jan. 15. No casualties were reported, Syniehubov said.

Russian forces also shelled southern Kherson Oblast 76 times on Jan. 14 with artillery, mortars, tanks, and drones. Two people were injured, the governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said in a Telegram post.

In southern Mykolaiv Oblast, Russian forces shelled the municipality of Kutsurub. No casualties were reported, the governor Vitalii Kim said.

One civilian was injured in northern Sumy Oblast, Tymoshenko said.

Russia’s 10th mass missile attack across Ukraine in the afternoon of Jan. 14 hit energy infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Vinnytsia oblasts, according to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.