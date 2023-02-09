Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Official: Ukrainian troops arrive in Belgium for training on underwater drones

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 9, 2023 11:47 PM 1 min read
Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder greets Ukrainian soldiers in Belgium as they arrive for training on underwater drones. Photo: Ludivine Dedonder/Twitter.
This audio is created with AI assistance

A group of Ukrainian soldiers has arrived in Belgium under the European Union's training mission to master underwater drones, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said on Feb. 9.

These underwater systems, capable of finding various threats such as mines and spy equipment, have already been delivered to Ukraine, according to Dedonder.

The European Union Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) was launched on Oct. 17. The mission aims to train up to 30,000 Ukrainian servicemen on EU soil with 24 member states participating.

In November, Dedonder announced Belgium would provide Ukraine with ten underwater drones produced by ECA Robotics Belgium and mobile laboratory units.

On Jan. 27, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said his country would send military equipment worth 92 million euros to Ukraine in its largest aid package up to date.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Belgium has provided Ukraine with defense assistance worth 146 million euros, according to De Croo. He added that his country had also frozen Russian assets worth 58 billion euros.

Zelensky at European Parliament: Ukraine’s path to Europe is ‘our people’s way home’
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.