News Feed
Edit post

Russian shelling kills 2, injures 3 in Donetsk Oblast

by Martin Fornusek July 10, 2023 8:30 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian artillery shellings against Donetsk Oblast on July 10, 2023.
The aftermath of Russian artillery shellings against Donetsk Oblast on July 10, 2023. (Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two people were killed and three more wounded in Russian artillery strikes against Avdiivka and Hostre in Donetsk Oblast, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on July 10.

The village of Hostre in the Pokrovsk district was shelled around 2:40 p.m. local time, killing one resident, prosecutors wrote. Three more men, including a father and a son, were wounded during the attack, according to the report.

Russian forces shelled the city of Avdiivka around 3 p.m. local time and killed a 54-year-old man in his house. Private houses and commercial buildings were also damaged in the strike, the prosecutors added.

Earlier on July 10, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on one injured resident in Yampil, Donetsk Oblast.

4 killed, 20 injured in Russian attacks over past day
Russian attacks in three Ukrainian oblasts killed four civilians and wounded 20 more over the past 24 hours, according to the regional authorities.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
