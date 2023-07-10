Russian shelling kills 2, injures 3 in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two people were killed and three more wounded in Russian artillery strikes against Avdiivka and Hostre in Donetsk Oblast, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on July 10.

The village of Hostre in the Pokrovsk district was shelled around 2:40 p.m. local time, killing one resident, prosecutors wrote. Three more men, including a father and a son, were wounded during the attack, according to the report.

Russian forces shelled the city of Avdiivka around 3 p.m. local time and killed a 54-year-old man in his house. Private houses and commercial buildings were also damaged in the strike, the prosecutors added.

Earlier on July 10, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on one injured resident in Yampil, Donetsk Oblast.