Official: Russian forces strike energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia

Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia early on Feb. 10, hitting the city 17 times in an hour, Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Anatolii Kurtiev reported.

According to Kurtiev, this is the most amount of strikes launched by Russia on Zaporizhzhia in this timeframe since the start of Moscow’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

Kurtiev said further information on the attack is being clarified.

At around 4:00 a.m. on Feb. 10, Russian forces also struck critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.