Official: Latvian aid to Ukraine stalled by poor transit infrastructure

In a roundtable discussion with European Union (EU) ministers on Sept. 4, Latvian Transportation Minister Jānis Vītenbergs said that inadequate transportation infrastructure between his country and Ukraine has delayed aid deliveries, the news outlet Delfi reported.

Vītenbergs said that Latvia's roads, railways, ports, and airports are all in need of improvements and EU funding.

"We are negotiating a common position with like-minded countries from our region and the EU in order to obtain additional funds for projects and investments," the minister said.

Developing regional transportation networks could speed the transfer of military aid to Ukraine and the transport of grain.

At the meeting, the ministers signed a declaration on EU funding for "strategically important transportation projects."