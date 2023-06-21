Latvia says it transfers all of its helicopters to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Latvia's Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (UCR 2023) on June 21 that his country is completing the transfer of all of its helicopters to Ukraine.

He also said that Riga's military aid to Ukraine amounts to 1% of Latvia's gross domestic product (GDP) and includes Stinger surface-to-air missiles.

The Baltic country announced the delivery of helicopters, Stingers, small arms, drones, and ammunition in January. Latvia also provides training to Ukrainian troops.

The UCR 2023 took off on June 21, gathering Ukraine's partners to mobilize support for its economic recovery.