Latvia says it transfers all of its helicopters to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek June 21, 2023 4:56 PM 1 min read
Prime Minister of Latvia Krišjānis Kariņš attends the EUCO, the EU leaders summit in Belgium on Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo credit: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Latvia's Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (UCR 2023) on June 21 that his country is completing the transfer of all of its helicopters to Ukraine.

He also said that Riga's military aid to Ukraine amounts to 1% of Latvia's gross domestic product (GDP) and includes Stinger surface-to-air missiles.

The Baltic country announced the delivery of helicopters, Stingers, small arms, drones, and ammunition in January. Latvia also provides training to Ukrainian troops.

The UCR 2023 took off on June 21, gathering Ukraine's partners to mobilize support for its economic recovery.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
