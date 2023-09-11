Officer in Ivano-Frankivsk region sentenced to disciplinary battalion for beating subordinate

This audio is created with AI assistance



A military officer in the Ivano-Frankivsk region who beat a subordinate serviceman in April of this year was sentenced to 1.5 years of detention in the disciplinary battalion of military personnel, Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) reported on Sept. 11.

In mid-April, a video appeared on the Internet showing an officer cursing obscenely and physically injuring a serviceman.

The State Bureau of Investigations began looking into the incident. The officer reportedly abused the soldier after the serviceman criticized the officer for using profanity.

The indictment was sent in May and the court found the officer guilty of abuse of power by a military official under Martial law. The officer was sentenced to 1.5 years of detention in the disciplinary battalion for military personnel.

Ivano-Frankivsk is located in western Ukraine and the city is the administrative center of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.